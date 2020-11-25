Dorothy J. Eimers, 88, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehab, after a short illness. She was born to Mabel (Wilkins) and Norman Johnson on Sept. 15, 1932, at Kooskia, Idaho.
She graduated from Kamiah High School, participating in many activities culminating with being crowned Lewis County Fair Queen in 1950.
After finishing additional schooling at Lewis Clark Normal, she moved to Grangeville and began employment with School Dist 241. During downtown errands she would run across a dashing insurance salesman who asked her out several times before she relented. Dorothy eventually married GW ‘Gib l Eimers on Mar 5, 1954. Three children followed over the space of the next 4 years.
Besides making her kids do the usual activities over the years, Dorothy found time to be a Sunday school teacher, church camp counselor, 4-H and Girl Scout leader, Job’s Daughters advisor, Soroptimists member, Jay-C-Ette Outstanding Woman of the Year in 1967, part-time secretary in the insurance business, and still have time to keep her family looking like the Cleavers. She also tried skiing, golfing, etc., to keep up with us, but jet boating on the Snake River to their cabin, reading, and later on, taking care of grandchildren were her real joys.
As the years moved on, travel with Gib to Hawaii, Spain, and the coast filled the time along with volunteer work at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center( where she advised more than one Californian that they just might want to keep on going) and especially genealogy research with the Idaho County Genealogical Society and the work she did with others on the local cemetery books. She was healthy and strong of mind right up to the end, other than she did vote for a few Democrats in her later years.
She is survived by children: Lori and Tim Wilson and their children, Leslie and Joel; Mike and Shelley Eimers and their children, Jayci, Matt and Britni; and Joni and Blake Thompson, as well as several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Eugene, and husband, Gib.
Cremation has taken place and at her request no service will be held other than a small family wake in the spring. Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
No flowers please, but rather a small donation to a local organization such as ARF/Animal Ark, Idaho County Genealogical Society, GCF or one of your choice would make her happy.
