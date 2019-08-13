Dorothy Schmidt, 91, Cottonwood

Dorothy Schmidt, 91, of Cottonwood, Idaho, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Boise, Idaho.
Dorothy was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Cottonwood, the youngest of eleven children to John and Mary Wemhoff.
She attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood. After graduation she worked at various jobs in Cottonwood.
On June 3, 1947, Dorothy married Virgil Schmidt in Cottonwood. Virgil died on Nov. 16, 1998.
Dorothy and Virgil loved to travel throughout the United States plus Mexico and Jamaica. She was also fortunate enough to go on several cruises to the Bahamas and Alaska.
She was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics and St. Gertrude’s Museum and was a member of the St. Isidore’s Guild.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, reading and she belonged to several bridge and pinochle groups.
She is survived by four daughters; Kathy Sivey and her husband, Dick, of Donnelly, Idaho, Norma Haener and husband, Jim, and Carol Mitchell and husband, John Crockett, all of Boise and Cheri Holthaus and husband, Pat, of Cottonwood; eleven grandchildren: Brian, Jeremy, Kami, Mike, Amy, Tyler, Scott, Katie, Courtney, Kelsey and Annie; twelve great-grandchildren: Emily, Jacob, Ella, Lindsey, Jack, Kenzie, Sam, Kayla, Harper, Macy, Charlotte and Alexandra.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, daughter, Connie, son-in-law, Rod, grandson, Steve and five brothers and five sisters.
Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood with inurnment to follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A meal will follow the graveside services at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Services are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Sister Mary’s Children. Donations can be made through the website, sistermarychildren.org or sent to SMC, PO Box 369, Craigmont, Idaho 83522.
Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
