Doug Long, 78, peacefully passed away in his home on Dec. 16, 2022. Doug was born Oct. 2, 1944, in Grangeville, Idaho to Opal and Grant Long. He was the first of three children, followed by sister, Katherine (Cox) and brother, Richard.
Preceding him in death is his wife, June, who made her heavenly journey in August of 2013. He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Leland and Shannon Long, Kevin Long and Richard Mundy, Anita and Bill Schmidt, and Tony and Jessica Long; and seven grandchildren: Hunter, Kyler, Mya, Troy, Autumn, Charlie and Henry.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Doug spent most of his life farming and raising cattle, sheep and pigs. He loved horse pack trips into the mountains, singing in the church, and spending time with his family. His most endearing attribute was his infectious and unique laugh. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend. He will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene. Please send flowers and cards to 710 Jefferson Street, Grangeville, ID 83530.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.