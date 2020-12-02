Dr. Woodrow Lee Dunlap was born July 31, 1945, in Hibbing, Minn., and made his exit to the great beyond, March 8, 2020, in Kamiah, Idaho.
“Doc Woody” was a leader and a man of great convictions who lived his truth. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra K. Dunlap, as well as a horde of kids and grandkids. His zest for life, along with a very healthy libido led to 10 kids, 22 grandkids, four great-grandkids and counting.
Woody’s greatest passion was our mother, Sandra. No child was spared from his public displays of affection. He loved fishing, swimming, camping, and telling inappropriate jokes, one after the other. He taught all his kids to love fishing, water, and crude humor.
Woody was also a prankster, and was known to ring the doorbell wearing a trench coat, gorilla mask and fuzzy hands. He would proceed to chase you through the house making ape noises. Totally normal, right? One of our favorite memories of Woody was him climbing out of the hot tub, in the winter, wearing a speedo no less; climbing onto the snowmobile so he could spin cookies in the yard, for all the neighborhood and family to see. Also normal.
Woody loved helping others and spent his life in the service of chiropractic and naturopathic healing. He questioned everything and encouraged others to do the same.
With a hoard of kids, you buy a school bus, instead of a camper, you yell YOOOO when departing for a trip, and you sing and dance to silly songs around the campfire. This was our normal, and we thank you Dad for it.
Dad died on a Sunday, was packed on ice overnight by us kids, and buried Monday at the Tahoe cemetery in Kooskia, Idaho, in a beautiful homemade pine box, next to his good friend, Wayne.
So Dad, as tradition requires, you’re off to your next adventure, YOOOOO!
