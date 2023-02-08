On Jan. 20, 2023, (Edith) Lorraine Smith peacefully passed away at home after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 70 years of age.
Lorraine was born on Feb. 12, 1952, to Orville, Jr. and Lois (Mohr) Eller in Lewiston, Idaho. She was the eldest of their three children. While growing up in Kooskia, Idaho, Lorraine was a waitress, often right next to her mother. Upon graduating from Clearwater Valley High School in 1970, she moved to Washington D.C. to work in administration for the FBI. On May 7, 1973, she met Gregory M. Smith, then a sergeant in the USMC and the two were married later that fall on Sept. 7, 1973, in Upper Marlboro, Md. In 1975, they moved to Kokomo, Ind., and then moved to Lorraine’s hometown of Kooskia in 1977, where she resumed working as a waitress at the Syringa Cafe in Syringa, Idaho. Lorraine and Greg managed the Syringa Cafe in 1986. In April 1987, they purchased the Middlefork Cafe, and it remained a family owned/operated business many would travel just a few, or hundreds of miles for outstanding food, conversation and genuine care for their customers, treating everyone like family. Lorraine and Greg had two children: Mark (Tammy) Smith and Sarah Smith.
In December of 2002, Lorraine and Greg closed the Middlefork Cafe but stayed in Syringa, where Lorraine’s green thumb really shined as she continued doing her favorite outside activities of mowing the grass, gardening and making their yard look as beautiful as a park. If you knew Lorraine, you know there was rarely a summer her fingers weren’t stained purple from picking blackberries! Never one to “retire” for long, Lorraine cooked for a few years at the Grangeville Health & Rehabilitation Center, and cooked for a time and made her famous huckleberry pies for the River Dance Lodge in Syringa, where she made many long-lasting friendships until she officially retired from making her famous pies in 2019.
Lorraine was also a very active member of Valley Garden Club, becoming a proud member in March 2002. She then filled the role of Valley Garden Club President for eight years, beginning in 2007 until 2015. Lorraine was also an officer in the Clearwater District organization, including District Director from 2015 until the present. Lorraine had been a Horticulture Flowers Chair for the Idaho County Fair for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed the Valley Garden Club annual plant sale and started potting-up plants from around her beautiful yard well in advance. She also was committed to creating and maintaining the excellent Valley Garden Club Facebook page. Lorraine enjoyed being the Chief Judge of the Kooskia precinct elections and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. The Lorraine of youth was sweet, reserved and smart. The Lorraine of her traveling group of lifelong girlfriends had added boldness and quick wit to her repertoire. They got the best of both for 10 years, which included three fall trips: New Orleans, LA (her favorite city), San Antonio, Texas, where the master gardener in her inspected every plant in the botanical gardens with a sweet, satisfied smile and little sympathy for those who’d given up even looking for her, and during their Oceanside, Calif. trip, her friends will always remember the key lime pie martini and Lorraine’s laughing eyes. She was looking forward in anticipation of their upcoming trip to Hawaii. They all enjoyed countless planning lunches, choosing travel dates before or after her election duties, because that was important to her, and she was important to her longtime girlfriends. Lorraine was a loving caretaker to her family and many friends, but most importantly to her mother, until her passing, and her brother, Donald, for a bit. We are all richer for loving Lorraine, and she, in spirit, will go with us where we go. If there are flower gardens in heaven, they are now even more beautiful with her there to tend to them.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her father, Orville in 1983; her mother, Lois in 2021; and her youngest brother, Donald, in 2022. She leaves behind her brother, Steve (Pamela) Eller; four grandchildren: Steven Charles Smith, Aspen Rain Smith, Emma Jean Duhon and Lowell Gregory Duhon; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the compassion and exceptional care provided by the staff of St. Joseph Family Hospice. At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements were entrusted to Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia. Donations in Lorraine’s name can be made to Valley Garden Club.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.