Edith Boller Gordon, 72, passed away peacefully at Palouse Hills Assisted Living Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Ede was born May 25, 1949, to Bud and Donna Boller and raised on the family ranch at Kooskia, Idaho. She spent her childhood keeping up with seven older siblings on the ranch where she learned a deep love of animals and the outdoors. Ede then graduated from Clearwater Valley High School, married Jack Gordon and had her daughter, Sandra. Ede and jack later divorced. Ede was very independent and made sure she took care of herself and her daughter.
Ede is survived by her daughter, Sandra Taylor, of Arizona; sisters, Skip and Bev of Kamiah, Idaho; and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Donna; three sisters: Jean, Jaime and Bunny; and two brothers, Fred and Art.
Graveside services will be held Oct. 9th at 1 p.m. at the Pinegrove Cemetery in Kooskia.
