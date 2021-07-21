Ed left this Earthly plain on April 6, 2021, at 89 years of age, from age-related problems and Parkinson’s. Ed was born in East Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 7, 1932, to George and Rose BonAnno. He lived there until he graduated Garfield High School and enlisted the U.S. Air Force. While stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base his mechanical skills put him in sheet metal and repairing planes. He was a Staff Sargent when he was honorably discharged.
Returning home, he met and married Norma Jean in 1960. They had two children: son, Eddy and daughter, Julie. They divorced in 1978 and he remained a bachelor for seven years.
He worked for the City of Los Angeles for 25 years in General Services, first as a mechanic, and then as a supervisor in several shops. It was during this time that he met Carole Spradlin, who would become the love of his life. He often said he loved her more than a brand new 1884 Winchester! They were married in 1988 and moved to Idaho as soon as he retired. Here he was able to enjoy all his favorite hobbies: hunting, fishing, gunsmithing and ballistics. He made friends easily and became involved with his community as long as he was able.
Ed leaves behind his loving wife, Carole; his daughter; four stepdaughters; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was a beloved grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was a patient, loving husband and partner. He is missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him.
A graveside service will be held at noon on July 24th at the Clearwater Cemetery. Refreshments will follow at the Clearwater Grange. A request is made for no flowers; a donation to the Clearwater Quick Response Unit would have been his choice.
