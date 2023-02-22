Ed Robie, former resident of White Bird, Idaho, passed away Feb. 4, 2023, from a heart attack at the age of 81. He was born June 19, 1941, to Ben (Peck) and Roberta Robie in Grangeville, Idaho. He was born with his twin brother, Erin. He attended school in White Bird and graduated school in Grangeville. He later attended the University of Idaho, where he met his wife, Kay Chilton. They were married in 1964 and then lived and worked in Grangeville. They had one son, Eric. They later divorced. Ed moved to California to pursue a career at Touche Ross & Co. accounting firm in San Francisco until he retired. Since his retirement, he spent his time in Palm Springs and Vancouver, B.C. He was preceded in death by his parents and other loved ones. He is survived by his husband and best friend, Calvor; his son, Eric; and his brother, Erin. He also leaves behind his three grandsons, five grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, with two more on the way.
He was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At his request, there will be no service. There will be a family gathering at a later date.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.