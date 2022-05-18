Edwin Floyd Jones was born on May 6, 1933, in Parkersburg, W.Va. His parents were Orville and Alma Jones; he had two sisters, Marie and Evelyn, and two brothers, John and Lawrence.
After attending school in Parkersburg, Ed enlisted in the United States Air Force on March 9, 1952, during the Korean War and served until March 8, 1956, as an air policeman, stationed mostly in Japan. Upon his return to the United States, he was stationed at the Mountain Home Air Force Base until his release.
While stationed at Mountain Home, Ed began attending the Central Assembly of God Church in Boise, Idaho where he met Donna Jean Nine and they were married there in 1956. Ed began working in the home building industry in Boise, eventually forming his own successful home construction business. They became very active in church service, where Ed worked as a youth leader and led tours of the well-known Central Assembly Choir to various area churches. Eventually, in addition to his home-building business and activity at Central Assembly, he established his own evangelistic ministry. Ed and Donna both served in church ministry in Boise until they retired in the 1980s and moved to the Riggins, Idaho area. In Riggins they continued their church ministry; Ed pastored both the Riggins Assembly of God Church and the Riggins Community Church. Ed and Donna both had many friends in the Riggins area and Ed was regularly referred to around town as “Pastor Ed”.
In September 2021, both Ed and Donna moved to Edgewood Assisted Living in Fruitland, Idaho, where they received managed care until Donna passed away in January, and Ed’s recent death on May 10, 2022.
Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie; his wife, Donna; two brothers, John and Lawrence; and his sister, Evelyn.
He is survived by his sister, Marie of Vienna, W.Va., and several in-laws of Donna’s siblings.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. (MST) at the Riggins Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at the Riggins Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com
