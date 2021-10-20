Eddy Devin passed away Sept. 30, 2021.
She was born Oct. 8, 1944, to Richard Herwat and Lee Lantz in Sonoma, Calif, and later adopted by her forever-dad, Frank Lantz. The family moved to Grangeville, Idaho in 1966, to be closer to extended family.
Eddy married Jim Salisbury. That resulted in the birth of two children, Mike and Beth. The marriage ended in divorce. In 1973, Eddy met and married Stan Devin, the love of her life, who adopted and raised the children as his own. Together, they built their dream home on their homestead on the Cove Road.
Eddy worked several years at the mill doing various jobs, but in 1998, she achieved her dream of becoming a registered nurse. Over the next few years, she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and Seubert’s Quality Home Care before opening Devin’s Home Care with her daughter, Beth, in 2007. Eddy thoroughly enjoyed and excelled in her profession with her kind and caring heart, making many forever-friends along the way. Like mother, like son, Eddy always enjoyed a ride on her sled. It was always a special day when Mike would come up and ride with her.
Eddy was preceded in death by her dad, Frank Lantz; mother, Lee Lantz; father, Richard Herwat; husband, Stan; sister, Bobby Herwat; and followed closely by her son, Mike Devin.
She is survived by her sister, Mary; daughter, Beth Keeler; grandson, Jesse Keeler; granddaughters, Cori Keeler, Karen Richards and Hailey Devin, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the Mount Idaho Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held following the service at the Idaho County Veterans Center, 318 E. Main St. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Veterans Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.