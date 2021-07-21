Edythe Ellen Boyer Hunt was born June 17, 1939, in Terre Haute, Ind., and passed away at the family home near Harrisburg/Woodland with family by her side on July 11, 2021, at the age of 82, after an extended ordeal with cancer, and she is now with her Heavenly Father. She grew up in Terre Haute and graduated from State High School in 1957, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and near the top of her class. During high school Edythe was involved in several organizations and also worked part time for a local department store, and after high school she worked for an insurance adjustment agency for two years in Terre Haute. After moving to Lewiston, Idaho at the end of 1959, she also worked for two years as office manager at Household Finance Co.
Edythe married George Hunt in July 1959, and they moved to North Central Idaho at the end of that year and have lived in several communities in that area since that time. Since 1969 they have lived in the Kamiah, Idaho area. As Edythe would say, the most significant event in her life was when she became a Christian by accepting Jesus as her Savior in the early part of 1963.
Edythe is survived by her husband, George, of almost 62 years. She is also survived by the eight children that she is the mother of and raised: Kelley (Jim) Gleixner of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Tracey (Don) Hunt of Maple Valley, Wash.; Peggy (Brad) Griebenow of Monument, Colo., Greg (Mary) of Gillete, Wyo., Kerry Hunt-Powell of Coeur d’Alene, Justin (Allison) of Lewiston, Idaho, Sam (Brenda) of Gillette, and Jesse (Kellie) of Kamiah. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her only sibling, her brother, George E. Boyer and his wife, Tina of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren.
Edythe had many talents including singing with her beautiful voice with the Valley Singers as well as with a ladies trio with friends, Bonnie and Ellanor. She enjoyed gardening, flower raising, greeting card making and many other things in between. But, her most wonderful accomplishment was as a wife and mother, raising her children and running her large household.
A memorial service will be held on July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Woodland Friends Church where she is a member. She will be laid to rest at the Kamiah Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are under the care of Trenarys Funeral Home. The family and especially her surviving husband are extremely thankful for the wonder in-home care provided by Syringa Hospice of Grangeville, Idaho.
