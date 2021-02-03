On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, Eileen “Pat” Johnson, loving mother, passed away at the age of 88.
Pat was born in Camas, Wash, on June 12, 1932, to James and Anna Marie Lee. Pat grew up in the Camas, Wash., area. She met and married James L. Martin. They raised a son, Daniel, and a daughter, Tracey, in Grangeville, Idaho.
Pat was a voracious reader, true crime being her favorite genre, and she also liked following her favorite sports teams. She enjoyed camping in Idaho County, especially Red River Hot Springs area and up the Lochsa River area.
On Dec. 26, 1970, Pat married Carl L. Johnson. They moved to Richland, Wash; where Pat worked as a lab assistant for Kadlec Hospital for many years. Pat and Carl moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where in the late 1980’s she suffered a severe stroke that left her wheelchair bound for the remainder of her days. Pat is remembered for her sense of humor and her fighting spirit. She was determined to get up out of that darn wheelchair.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Marie Lee; her husbands, James L. Martin and Carl L. Johnson; sister, Bonnie Osborn and brother, Dwayne Lee.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Martin (Karalee); her daughter, Tracey Tennis (Ken); grandchildren, Christopher, Joel, Turner, Amanda, Jace, and Eric; and nine great-grandchildren.
Condolences can be sent to Daniel Martin at 1348 Dooley Lane, Gearhart, OR 97138, or Tracey Tennis at 1416 24th Avenue SE, Puyallup, WA 98374.
