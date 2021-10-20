Elaine Barham Logue, 85, of Nampa, Idaho died Oct. 15, 2021, at her home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20th at the Deer Flat Church in Caldwell, Idaho. Burial will be Saturday, Oct. 23rd at 2 p.m. at the Riggins Cemetery in Riggins, Idaho. Arrangements are with Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho.

