Eldon L. Anglen, 78, Cottonwood

Eldon L. Anglen, 78, of Cottonwood, Idaho died July 3, 2019, at Grangeville Health and Rehab in Grangeville, Idaho. Eldon was born Sept. 29, 1940, to Ralph and Beulah Pruitt Anglen in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. After graduating from high school and completing basic training with the Army National Guard, he returned to Bonners Ferry and married Carol Ann Sams on July 6, 1959. The newlyweds lived in Libby, Mont., until 1964, when they moved back to Idaho with their young family. He spent his early working years logging and in sawmills.
Eldon’s love of hunting and the great outdoors led him to enroll at the University of Idaho where he obtained a degree in Wildlife Management in 1971. He worked for the Idaho Fish & Game as a Wildlife Manager and Conservation Officer until his retirement in 1996. His college years and career kept his family on the move – Moscow, Bonners Ferry, Coeur d’ Alene, Harrison, Naples, Garden Valley, Riggins, and finally to Cottonwood in 1990, where he and Carol purchased land and prepared to settle down for retirement. Once retired, Eldon worked seasonally with the Forest Service at Slate Creek.
Eldon is survived by son, Darrell E. (Sheri) of Moscow, Idaho, and their children: Sarah Brutsman, Joshua, Jesse and Nathan Anglen and Rachel Virgin; Darla Whitley (Floyd) of Cottonwood and their children: Doris Reedy, Silas and Claire Whitley; and Darren L. (Laurie) of Middleton and their children: Jordan and Emily Anglen; plus 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Carol, his parents, and infant sister, Phyllis Rae.
He will be laid to rest alongside Carol at Grandview Cemetery in Bonners Ferry at private graveside service to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolences to family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
