Eleanor L. “Poof” Wagner, 92, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Syringa Hospital, Grangeville.
On July 25, 1930, Eleanor Louise Wilson was born in the backroom of the farmhouse at the O.C. Wilson Ranch in Weiser, Idaho to Rosemary and Oren C. Wilson. The day she was born, Eleanor’s older sister (Kay) was spirited away to a local neighboring farm in case there were complications with the birth.
Rosemary’s doctor arrived at the ranch to assist in the birth, entered the back room to help Rosemary and emerged 5-10 minutes later with a little baby and said, “Oren, you have a little baby girl - she came in a poof.” Oren went up to the neighbors to fetch Kay and said, “Come home little Kay, we have a new little poofy.” And that is how Eleanor Louise Wilson got her nickname “Poofer’’ and it stayed with her for life. She was the baby and clown of the family until her baby sister, Linda, came 13 years later. Not being the youngest initially threw her for a loop but she “loved” her baby sister Linda from the git-go.
Poofy loved growing up on the ranch and was a tomboy without question. She also loved Weiser and the people of the community. She served as a lifeguard at the local public pool and developed an affection for water and swimming which continued throughout her life. She graduated from Weiser High School in 1948 and the following fall went to the University of Idaho where she pledged Pi Beta Phi sorority.
At the UI she met Al Wagner Jr., whose nickname was Port from childhood, who lived across the street at the ATO House. They dated, broke up and dated again. In 1952, after graduating from the UI, she accepted a teaching job in Portland, Ore., which worked out well as Port was stationed in Dallas, Ore., with the Coast Guard. Their courtship continued and they married in 1954. The newlyweds moved back to Grangeville, where Port joined the family business and Poofy wanted to start a family. She and Port ended up having six children: Chris, Lisa, Jeff, Jennifer, Jody and Rachel. They all had some athletic ability, and Port and Poofy were fixtures at their many sporting events.
Poofy jumped in right away becoming active in the Grangeville community. One of our earliest memories was her championing the expansion of the Grangeville public pool. The town got behind it and expanded the pool for a designated diving area so kids would not be diving into a crowded group of swimmers. Later, she donated money to the pool for children who could not afford swimming lessons. Poofy was active in many other civic events and activities. She was proud of and loved her adopted home in Grangeville.
Poofy was an artist, sculptor and writer. Writing about Idaho and Idaho County history was a passion and many of her stories were published in various local papers, periodicals and national periodicals. She authored a book entitled “A Thousand Pieces of Gold,” about Native American Polly Bemis, who was won in a poker game. Many national publishers showed great interest in the book but encouraged rewrites. Poofy’s busy local activities and family life made the rewrites slow, and she put family before literary glory and just never got them done.
Among the kids’ best memories of Poofy and Port’s home include the constant flow of relatives, friends and neighbors, the best friends anyone could ask for. The house was always abuzz with people, kids, and dogs; the kids played games in Poofy’s backyard until they could no longer see the ball, or the can to kick. Then Mom would call them in for a snack and bed.
Poofy loved Port, her children, and her many friends to the core and appreciated them for all the good they brought to her life. She even forgave their many missteps along the way. She was a matriarch in the finest sense of that word.
She is survived by her children: Chris, Jeff, and his partner, Kevin Hays; Jody, and her husband, Chris Mallane; Rachel and her husband, Stephen Kincheloe; son-in-law, Rory Jones; and her grandchildren: Riley Jones and Garrett Jones, Max Mallane, Sam Mallane, Wilson Mallane, Kincade Kincheloe, Mason Kincheloe, Hayden Kincheloe, and Siena Wagner; also, her lovely baby sister, Linda Wilson.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Poofy wanted people to remember her by doing a “random act of kindness.” That would bring her great pleasure and a smile.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. A Rosary will be recited Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
A celebration of life will be held during Border Days around the 4th of July, 2023.
