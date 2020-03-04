Elizabeth “Betty” Goettle, 85, Bismarck, N.D., formerly of the Donnybrook, N.D., Lansford, N.D. and Kooskia, Idaho areas, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in a Bismarck hospital.
Elizabeth “Betty” Limke was born on Aug. 18, 1934, a daughter of Charley and Dorathea (Koetter) Limke in Lansford, N.D. She was raised and educated in the Carpio area, where she graduated from Carpio High School in 1952. Betty furthered her education by attending Minot State Teachers College in North Dakota.
On Oct. 21, 1953, Betty was united in marriage to Dale V. Goettle at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Donnybrook. Following their marriage, they made their home on the Goettle Farm, where together they raised their family of eight children and also farmed small grains. Dale and Betty began wintering in Kooskia, ID in 1984. They retired from farming in 2002. Dale passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 26, 2011.
Betty was very active within the operations of the farm. She would assist Dale in all aspects. She enjoyed raising her garden, canning, reading, quilting and playing cards.
Betty was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where she was active teaching Sunday School, CCD and with the ladies circle.
Betty is survived by:
Children: Gayle (Tom) Lawson, Donnybrook, N.D., Terri (Terry) O’Clair, Bismarck, N.D., Linda (Ray) Berg, Bismarck, N.D., Vickie Savelkoul, Lansford, N.D., Patty (Larry) Vincent, Lewiston, Idaho, Dawn Rae (Jason) Loughran, Kooskia, Idaho; 24 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, LeRoy Limke, Carpio, N.D; sister, Ardell Skaufel, Minneapolis, Minn; and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, sons Mark and Dean, infant girl Lawson, grandchildren Jason Loughran Jr., and great-grand son Cooper Theobald, a son-in-law Kenny Savelkoul, a brother Larry and a sister Leona.
Visitation and Vigil Prayer Service: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m., at Thompson Larson Funeral Home Chapel, Minot, N.D., with a vigil at 7 in the chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Lansford N.D.
Graveside Service: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 2 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Donnybrook, N.D.
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).
