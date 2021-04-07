Elizabeth H. (Liz) Wassmuth, age 88, was born on Dec. 15, 1932, to Clem and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Wassmuth at their home midway between Greencreek and Cottonwood, Idaho. She was the 14th of 15 Wassmuth children in the family.
She passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021, in Lewiston, Idaho.
Liz attended grade school at Greencreek, Idaho, and graduated from Greencreek High School in 1950, one of a class of 17. In September 1954 Liz began working at the Cottonwood Cash Grocery while still living on the farm with her parents and sister, Hildegarde. After her parents’ deaths, she built a home in Cottonwood where she and her sister, Hildegarde, lived the rest of their lives. In 1963 she started working for Len and Virgil Schmidt at their insurance agency, where she continued working until retirement in 1996. During her time at the insurance agency, she was licensed to sell all lines of insurances in the State of Idaho. She was proud of the fact that she passed all four of the insurance tests at one time.
Some of her fondest memories were the many trips all over the United States and Canada that she took with Helen Remmie. Her favorite trips were to Florida to visit her brother and his family. She is best remembered in Cottonwood as being seen out walking each day with her little dog, Gizmo, and her friendliness to everyone she met. She so loved a good visit!
Liz was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood and the National Association of Mutual Insurance agents.
She was so appreciative of the loving care that she received from her godchild and niece, Theresa Uptmor and nephew, Urban Wassmuth.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Joe, Nick, Baby Clarence, Clarence, Lawrence, Clem and Vince and Leonard; sisters: Bernadine Bruegeman, Christine Winkler, Hildegarde Wassmuth, Baby Cecelia and Baby Catherine.
She is survived by her brother, Anthony Wassmuth, and her best little companion, Gizmo. She is also survived by her brothers’ and sisters’ children whom she dearly loved.
Rosary will be recited at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood, Idaho on Monday April 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow the at 11:00 a.m. A lunch will be served at the Cottonwood community hall following burial at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, P. O. Box 425, Cottonwood ID 83522 or St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 137 Cottonwood ID 83522.
