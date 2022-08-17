Elizabeth (Betty) Lorraine (Mudry) Stoorza passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Meadowlark Homes in Grangeville, Idaho. She was 98 years old, born on Aug. 20, 1923, in Danbury, Conn. She was the daughter of John and Anna Mudry. She had five siblings, who all preceded her in death.
She was married to Kenneth W. Stoorza in 1946. They moved to Post Falls, Idaho to retire in 1977 and enjoyed their life there until Kenneth passed in 1995. Betty moved to Grangeville in 2011 to be closer to her daughter.
Betty was the mother of three children: Kenneth W. Stoorza Jr., Betty Lou Nafziger, and Louis Frank Stoorza. Kenneth Jr. preceded her in death in 2015.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Ron Nafziger of Grangeville, and her son and daughter-in-law, Lorie and Lou Stoorza of Anchorage, Alaska. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Betty will be known for her artistic abilities that she enjoyed all her life. Besides her legacy being that of a loving and caring mother, she leaves many beautiful oil paintings, handmade cards and bookmarks that her family will treasure.
Cremation has taken place. Betty requested no service and will be laid to rest next to her husband on Sept. 9, 2022, in Evergreen Cemetery in Post Falls, Idaho. There her family will gather for a graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
