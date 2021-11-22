Ella Kay (Ellie) Williams Ridout was called home to our Lord on Nov. 17, 2021, at the Willows Memory Care Center, under the care of St. Croix Hospice, with her nieces at her side.
Services for Ella Kay took place on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m., at Grundy Center United Methodist Church in Grundy Center. A visitation was held one-hour prior, beginning at noon. She was laid to rest at the Liscomb Cemetery. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ella Kay and her family. For questions or condolences, visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
Ella Kay Williams was born in Grundy Center, Iowa, on Aug. 8, 1939, to Glen Williams and Vernie Steinberger Williams. She graduated from the Grundy Center High School in 1957 and from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1960.
Ella Kay worked in several hospitals, including the University of Michigan Hospital, in Ann Arbor, Mich., and the Deaconess Hospital in Marshalltown, Iowa. In 1966 she moved to the Los Angeles area of Calif. On June 30, 1966, she married to Harold (Hal) Ridout and in March 1974 they moved to Kamiah, Idaho.
Ella Kay continued her nursing career at the Clearwater Valley Hospital in home health and hospice as a public health nurse at the North Central District Health Department. She retired in 2000, but continued part time at the Orofino, Idaho Care Center until July 2005.
In Kamiah, she was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star, and the Valley Singers. Her faith was her anchor. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her compassion toward those less fortunate. She loved her family, music, and all animals.
Ella Kay returned to Iowa in August 2019 and resided at the Willows. Her Iowa family treasured this time with her.
She will be missed by stepdaughter, Linda L. Soley; granddaughter, Jessica L. Ridout; great-grandchildren, Catherine and Brenden Breen; nieces, Lori (Craig) Diggins, of Marshalltown, Sue (Paul) Crawford, of Marshalltown, Sandy (Tony) Miller, of Burlington; sister-in-law, Pauline Smith, of Marshalltown; and brothers-in-law, Philip (Karen) Ridout and Jerry (Sandy) Ridout.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hal, in 2009; stepfather, Charlie Tupper; stepson, Kevin Ridout; brother, Max Dale Smith; half-brother, Jerry Williams; nephew, David Smith; and brother-in-law, Donald Ridout.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Willows, St. Croix Hospice, and Ellie’s friends in Idaho who watched over her when her health started to decline.
