Ellen (Ella) Pattan Hartloff died Dec. 13, 2020, of Stage 4 colon cancer. Ellen was born in Cascade, Idaho, May 2, 1941, to Alfred and Maudie (Bishop) Pattan. Ellen went to school in Cascade until the 8th grade, then moved to Kamiah, Idaho, and went to high school until 1960. In 1960 she met and married Albert Willis and together they had a son and a daughter. They divorced in 1967 in Tacoma, Wash.
Ellen went to work in a door factory and while working there she met Jerry Hartloff. They married in September of 1967 and she became a stepmom. She and Jerry had a daughter together. Ellen became a widow when Jerry died in 1977. She went back to work as a housekeeper. In 1978 she moved to Montana to work on a farm/ranch until 1985. She moved to Miles City, Mont. and worked as a cook in a rest home. In 1989 Ellen moved back to Idaho. She worked in Grangeville, Kamiah and Orofino, Idaho until she met her special friend, Richard Bashaw, Sr. They were together from 1990 until he died in 2015.
Ellen is survived by her son, Darrell Willis, of Wenatchee, Wash.; her two daughters, Dianna Willis of Lewiston, Idaho, and Jeannette Hartloff of Kooskia, Idaho; four brothers: Joe (Marleen) Patten of Stites, Idaho; George Pattan of Moses Lake, Wash.; Vernon (Becky) Pattan of Los Angeles, Calif.; Tom (Diane) Pattan of Baltimore, Md.; two sisters: Bertha Bowen of Kooskia and Lillian Blair of Kamiah, Idaho; two granddaughters: Crystal Schmalzried in Texas, Rose (Travis) Hays of Lewiston, Idaho; several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Ellen is preceded in death by her father and mother; her sister, Lela Cooper; stepson, Leon Hartloff; her best friend, Richard Bashaw, Sr; her grandson, Lee Willis; and her step-grandson, Dom Boide.
Cremation has taken place and per her wishes, a memorial for Ellen will take place sometime in July or August of 2021 at the Kooskia Park.
