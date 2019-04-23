Ellen Harper Waggoner, 60, Kamiah

Ellen Harper Waggoner, 60, of Kamiah, Idaho, died on a beautiful spring day on the 15th of April, 2019, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, Idaho. She was surrounded by friends and family.
Ellen was born to James and Betty Harper on March 29, 1959, in Cleveland Miss. Ellen grew up in Cleveland and attended school at Cleveland High School. She spent her youth in the South and was always a place she dearly loved. Ellen married Ronnie Waggoner on Oct. 28, 1977. Ellen had many fond memories on the river and in the woods of the Delta. She and her husband, Ronnie, were the owners and operators of Cleveland Seafood which they worked until they moved out West to Idaho in 1997.
Ellen was a hard worker with extraordinary work ethics. She was a very caring person at heart who was always willing to help those in need. She had a deep love of all wild things and could always be found outside working in her garden or tending to her animals, most of all her beloved chickens. One thing she loved the most was spending time with her grandchildren riding 4-wheelers and camping during the summer. Ellen was Baptist by faith and did her best to do the Lord’s work throughout her life. She worked at Clearwater Valley Hospital until she could no longer, and always cherished the relationships she made there. She was a strong woman who cared so much for those in her life and will be missed deeply by those who love her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Betty Harper.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Ronnie Waggoner, of Kamiah; (son) Johnathan of Kamiah, (son) Nathan & Kim; (grandson) Bryson of Navarre, Fla.; brothers, Jimmy Harper and Percy Harper of Fox Lake, Wis.; sisters, Jeannie Miller (Ronnie) of Nesbit, Miss., Patricia Harper, Fox Lake; granddaughters, Kylie, Lauren, and Aubrey.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the extraordinary care given by the doctors and nurses and CNAs of Clearwater Valley Hospital for Ellen.
A Memorial Service for Ellen will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Trenary Funeral Chapel in Kooskia, Idaho. Condolences can be left for the family at www.trenaryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
