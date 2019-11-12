Ellen Marie Alford, 62, went home to her Lord and Savior on Nov. 9, 2019. Ellen was born Oct. 7, 1957, in Garberville, Calif, to James and Betty Hicks. She was one of four children.
Ellen is survived by her three siblings: Richard Hicks (brother) of Grangeville, Idaho, Jim Hicks (brother) of Grangeville, Idaho, and Bobby Knox (sister) of Roseburg, Ore. She is also survived by her children: Lynn Edwards (daughter), Robert Friel (son) and Donald Friel (son). She is preceded in death by Diane Friel (daughter).
Ellen was married to Ray Alford on May 8, 2010. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Her hobbies include crocheting and playing computer games. Ellen loved the Lord and praise music. She will be missed.
Ellen’s celebration of life will be held at Grangeville Christian Church on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Desserts will follow the service.
