Ellen Evans, 60, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Feb. 28. She leaves behind husband, Scott Evans; daughters, Jennifer Whiteman (Colo.), and Alesha Evans (N.C.); granddaughters, Samantha (TorC) and Juliena (Colo.) Whiteman; sisters, Linda Whiteman (Texas) and Amy Whiteman Ratliff (Idaho); and brothers, Thomas and Jess Whiteman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary McEndarfer.
She was known for her courage, kindness, and tenacity, as well as her deep love and dedication for her family and community.
In 1962, two-year old Ellen drank Drano. In seconds her life changed forever; her survival making medical history. She was not expected to live after suffering from severely burned lips, mouth, tongue, esophagus and stomach.
She surprised the doctors and staff at two different hospitals when she survived 7 1/2 – hour laryngoscopy and esophagus surgeries – at the time the longest on record for such a small child – and double – lung pneumonia.
Her story captivated newspaper, TV, and radio audiences, with reporters filing stories and updates from the operating room. The publicity prompted children nationwide to save pennies for a medical expense fund. Too young to read, people from across the country wrote her thousands of letters of encouragement.
She also became the subject of articles in several medical journals, as the oldest living person to survive swallowing Drano.
As a young teen living in Idaho, she excelled at everything she did, becoming a Candy Striper at the local hospital, a top Girl Scout cookie seller, participating in the Junior Miss pageant, and was named “Miss Physical Fitness” in high school. She attended Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oreg., and the University of New Mexico, and worked for years in banking.
In 2008 she followed her culinary dreams and opened a popular candy shop in New Mexico, where her chocolates and fudge became known worldwide. She volunteered for many organizations, and was a member of the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, Chamber of Commerce and the Sexual Trauma Abuse Response Team.
While in college, she met Scott Evans, who was her soulmate for 35 years. Ellen, Scott, and daughters traveled widely while he was in the military. “She was the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Scott.
Throughout her life she endured numerous surgeries to reconstruct the esophagus, and suffered from complications of her damaged digestive system. She and Scott moved to New Mexico in 1999, and soon after, Ellen was placed on life support after surviving yet another surgery. Doctors again wanted to place her under hospice care, but she wasn’t through fighting yet.
Throughout all this she was encouraging others who faced health issues, and always going out of her way to help others. She approached every single day with courage and vigor, and never gave up, even though she often suffered the effects of her injuries.
In addition to helping and encouraging others, Ellen loved fishing, yard sales, gardening, Halloween and cruises. During her retirement she loved managing her Ebay store and passing her culinary knowledge on to her granddaughter.
