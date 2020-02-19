December 23, 1937 ~ January 31, 2020
Elmer R. Jones, 82, son of Charles E. Jones and Margaret E. Jones, died Jan. 31, 2020, in Enumclaw, Wash. He was born Dec. 23, 1937, in Grangeville, Idaho, where he graduated from Grangeville High School in 1957.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Monica L. Jones; sister, Shirley Hausladen; brother, William Jones. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie L. Jones (Crea) of Enumclaw, son, Robert C. Jones (Carrie) of Lake Tapps, Wash; sister, Donna Hess (Deanne) of Weiser, Idaho; brothers, Jim Jones (Patti) of Cheyenne, Wyo; Richard Jones (Terry) of Valrico, Fla; grandchildren: Shelbie (Aaron), Kailey, Dalton, Corry; great-grandchildren: Mackenzee, Jordan, Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral per his request.
