It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elsie Ann Ward, 101, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Elsie was born Jan. 16, 1919, to John and Guri Flaget in Cut Bank, Mont. to their family of 10 children.
She graduated from Cut Bank High School and later married Harold (Pat) Ward in February 1942. They were married 64 years and lived in Redbank, N.J., Juneau, Alaska, and returned to Cut Bank post war. They moved to Renton, Wash. in 1947, then to Kent, Wash. where they lived until 2005, when they moved to Grangeville, Idaho.
They have three children: Patricia (Darrell-deceased) Rogeness of Fort Myers Fla., Richard (Candy) Ward of Maple Valley, Wash., Susan (Ronald) Sickels of Grangeville. They also have seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Elsie dearly loved her family and spent many years enjoying them as often as possible. Before her husband’s passing in 2006, they enjoyed travelling with family to Hawaii, Alaska, Norway and spent much time fishing in Montana. Elsie was stubborn, competitive, often had a sly grin and twinkle in her eye and shall be missed.
She will be buried with Harold at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. There will be a celebration of life in the spring/summer. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
