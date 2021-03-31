Elvera Bernice Swanson (Goetz), 88, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away peacefully of natural causes, at home, with family by her side, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Elvera was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Akaska, S.D. to Christian and Emma Goetz. She was the oldest of four children. She grew up on a farm in Akaska and was devoted to taking care of her mother and three younger brothers.
In 1962, Elvera moved to Triumph, Idaho with her first husband, Victor Aldinger, and their three young boys – Rick, Bill, and Kelly. She and her second husband, Melvin Swanson, along with his five children, Connie, Larry, Jay, Linda, and Nikki, started farming in Bellevue, Idaho and for a very short time in Jerome, Idaho. She and Melvin split time between Sedona, Ariz. and their farm in Bellevue until they retired, then making Sedona their permanent residence.
Desiring to get back to greener pasture, she and Mel moved to Kooskia, Idaho for a short time before moving to Nampa, Idaho to be closer to family. Melvin preceded her in death on May 11, 2008. She then moved into an independent living residence in Meridian.
Elvera was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to cook, garden, sing, and play the piano. She had a sense of humor, enjoyed playing cards, watching/talking sports, visiting with her many friends and loved her dog, Benji.
Elvera is survived by her three sons; five stepchildren; 21 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Swanson; her three brothers, Derald, Olin and Dean Goetz; granddaughters, Brenda Allen and Kennidi Aldinger.
At this time no services will be held. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Cremation is under the services of Summers Funeral Home, Meridian. Memorial contributions can be made to a favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.