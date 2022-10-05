Emily E. Stoddard Rodriguez.

Emily Eden Stoddard Rodriguez returned to her Father in Heaven and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at almost 4 months old. Emily was born in her home on June 2, 2022, to Samuel and Heather Rodriguez of Grangeville, Idaho weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz., surrounded by her five loving brothers and one adoring sister.
Emily came into this world with a full head of beautiful dark hair and big sparkling blue eyes. She was always smiling at anyone who might look her direction and was happiest and most often found in a wrap in her mother’s arms. Her smile and happy nature were so contagious, and all her siblings impatiently awaited their turn to hold her each day. She had just learned to roll and started pulling herself across the floor. Her siblings’ favorite thing about her was her smile and how she laughed when they tickled her. From the beginning, her family knew there was something very special about her grand spirit and had quiet heavenly whisperings from time to time that she might be called back early to her eternal home. She was fiercely loved in life and will be fiercely missed until they meet again.
Emily was preceded in death by both her grandfathers, Ramon Rodriguez and Vernon Stoddard. She is survived by her parents, Samuel and Heather Rodriguez; brothers, Adrian (15), Noah (12), Jacob (9), Enoch (7), Cristiano (2), and her adoring sister, Ariella (4). She is also survived by her grandmothers, Susana Rodriguez Davis and Darla Stoddard, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
The Rodriguez family would like to heartedly thank the entire emergency staff at Syringa Hospital, including Dr. Kelby Wilson, Dr. Matthew Told, Dr. Michael Matthews, Jared Willis and Kathleen Walker, along with dear friends and family who attended to them that day.
A special thank you goes to Sam and Lacy Landrum and Catrina Rioux. They also want to extend their gratitude to all in the community or far away who have blessed their family in any way.
Funeral services will be held in Grangeville, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. A public visitation and viewing will be held from 11-11:45 a.m. that morning, followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Funeral flowers or condolences may be sent to 403 N. Blvd., Grangeville ID 83530. Memorial donations may be sent to Baby Emily Memorial Fund at P1FCU in Grangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
“I’ve got to go for a little while, but goodbye is not the end.”
