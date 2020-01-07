On May 31, 1926, Esther Louise Griner was born in Harpster, Idaho, to Irene Emma Dierling Griner and Marion Francis Griner. Her early years were spent in the Harpster area helping on the family farm and attending grade school at Harpster. In 1942, a young man came to Harpster to visit his family on an adjoining farm and met Esther and her sister walking home from school. The light was lit in Dad’s eye and on July 28, 1943, Earl “Jack” H. Sotin and Esther Griner were married in Grangeville, Idaho. Jack and Esther started their married life in Glendale, Calif., with Dad working at Lockheed as crew chief on the building of the P38 fighter planes. Mom was kept busy finishing her senior year of high school by correspondence and graduated from Kooskia High School with her class.
Their first child, Jack W. Sotin was born in 1945, and in 1946 they moved back to Idaho and bought a small ranch near Clearwater, Idaho.
Daughter Linda M. Sotin was born in 1948. Son Richard L. Sotin was born in 1954, and youngest daughter, Shirley S. Sotin was born in 1957.
Esther was a true homemaker and caregiver. She thrived in the outdoors growing a large garden, harvesting the bounty and filling her large pantry. Her gift of hospitality was shown countless times with putting meals together on a moment’s notice. Esther was an active member of Clearwater Baptist Church, helping in Sunday School and kitchen ministries.
After retirement Dad and Mom were able to take several road trips going to Mt. Rushmore and the Black Hills, Alaska and Yellowstone plus one Caribbean cruise and two Hawaii cruises.
In 2005, Jack and Esther sold the ranch and moved to Lewiston, Idaho, to be nearer their kids and attended Tammany Baptist Church. Dad passed away Aug. 26, 2014.
Recently Mom had made the decision to move to Golden Girls and she loved the Residential Care Facility and the people who cared for her.
Survivors are: son, Jack (Sandi) Sotin, daughter, Linda (Gary) Keener, daughter, Shirley (Randy) Squires; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Deceased is son, Richard Sotin; brothers, Alvin Griner and Dale Griner; sisters, Geneva Cooper and Virginia Lee.
Celebration of life service will be held at Tammany Baptist Church in Lewiston, at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with family dinner following.
We want to especially thank Pat Fowler, Michelle Fowler, and Lucas Fowler and the team of care providers at Golden Girls Residential Care. You were a blessing to Esther and to the family.
Memorial donations can be made to the Lottie Moon Missionary Fund at Tammany Baptist Church.
