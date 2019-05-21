Eugene Bernard Von Bargen, 88, Cottonwood

Eugene Bernard Von Bargen, 88, of Cottonwood, Idaho, and lifelong resident of Idaho County, died May 16, 2019, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho while staying at the Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller House, with daughter Colette Polegay by his side.
Gene was born Dec. 14, 1930, in Cottonwood to Harry Fred Von Bargen and his wife, Louise Mary Hattrup Von Bargen. Gene was the second child in a farming family of seven children which included in addition to Gene, Harriet, Audrey, Joan, Dick, Lee, and Dennis.
Gene attended school in Greencreek, Idaho for twelve years graduating in 1948. During his high school years, he met and dated his future wife, Dolores Theresa Schmidt. After graduating from high school, Gene helped his parents on the farm and also worked for other area farmers.
In 1951, Gene joined the United States Marine Corps. On May 10, 1952, Gene and Dolores were married in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greencreek. After their marriage they moved to Camp Pendleton, Calif, where Gene was stationed. In 1953, Gene was sent overseas to serve in the Korean War. While in the service, Gene received a Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Medal, United Nations Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. During his time in Korea he was wounded in combat. At the time of his separation from the service Gene had attained the rank of Sergeant.
After leaving the service, Gene moved back to Cottonwood to be with Dolores, working first for an area farmer and then going to work for the sawmill in Grangeville, Idaho for forty years. He retired when Idapine sawmill closed in 1994.
Gene learned to love to fish and hunt while growing up in rural Idaho and continued to do so throughout his adult life. He was also a big sports fan and followed the teams from the comfort of his own living room.
In the 1960’s Gene became the father of a son, David Joseph Von Bargen and a daughter, Colette Mary Von Bargen. In the 1970’s Edie Evelyn Bouvia joined the family and Gene stepped up to be her father, too.
Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores; his son, David and his three sons, Isaac, John, and Zack; his daughter, Colette Polegay and her husband Bob; son Bryce Behler, Nick, Vivian and Evvan Polegay; daughter, Edie Lustig and her husband, Dan and their family; son, Cail and his wife, Nicole and their children, Blake, Cohen and Marissa; and sons, Eric Lustig, Evan Lustig, and Nic Lustig. Gene is also survived by his sister, Audrey Uhlenkott; and his in-laws: Ellen Von Bargen, Darlene Von Bargen, Lucille Sprute, Margaret Becker, Florence Lux, Clemy Bieker, Anna Gehring, Theresa and Willy Wemhoff, Fred and Karen Schmidt, and Father Joe Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his father and mother in-law, Joseph Schmidt and Theresa Riener Schmidt; his siblings and their spouses; Harriet and Joe Harrison, Joan and Dick Schultz, Larry Uhlenkott, Dick Von Bargen, Lee Von Bargen, Dennis and Paula Von Bargen, and his in-laws; Ray Sprute, Dan Becker, Vic Lux, Frank Biecker, Bob Gehring.
In reference to Gene, Dolores once remarked, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” Proud of his military service, Gene was truly a man who lived up to the meaning of the Marine Corps’ motto, “Semper Fidelis”, “always faithful” to his family, his country, his God, and the Corps.
A rosary will be recited Monday, June 3, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood with memorial Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow Mass at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Uhlorn Funeral Home, Cottonwood.
