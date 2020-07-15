September 13, 1930-July 6, 2020
Survived by wife, Mary K.; children: Sandra Randall (Bill), Gerald Kee, Glenn Kee (Lisa), Lorri Grace, Martin Kee (Tammy) and Patrick Kee (Mary); ten grandchildren: Jessica, Michelle, William, Hannah, Madalyn, Justin, Hubert, Tommy, Sarah and Maggie, great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Steinbrueck and Marlene Peck; brothers: Gary Kee (Lorna), John Kee (Jerry) and Loren Kee (Janice); sister-in-law, Edna Kee; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, William and Anna; siblings: Mildred, William, Ruth, Helen, Beatrice, Luella, Loyal, Maxine and Norman.
Visitation following CDC guidelines was: Wednesday, July 8th at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery with military honors by So. Omaha American Legion Post 331. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association or St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.
