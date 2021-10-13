Eugene Willis Landes, 83, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at his home in Grangeville. He was born Sept. 16, 1938.
Gene and his wife, Thelma, were married May 1, 1970, in Portland, Ore., and recently celebrated 51 years together. Their children were Molly (deceased) and Andrew, who lives in Eugene, Ore.
Gene was a proud Army Vet, spending 2 ½ years in Germany during the “Cold War”. He then worked for Tektronix in Beaverton, Ore., for almost 30 years before retiring to Grangeville, Idaho in 2000.
His great interests were archery, fishing, hunting and watching Gonzaga basketball.
Many thanks to Syringa Hospice for their kindness and expertise, and to Amanda, Linda and Rita for all their help.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Ark.
