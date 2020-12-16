Eva M. Maynard, 90, of Grangeville, Idaho, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 23, 1930 in Pocatello, Idaho to James and Berniece (Lamb) Barnish.
At the age of 6, the family moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where Eva started school. In 1936, both Eva’s parents became ill. In the words of Eva, “Daddy was placed in a hospital because of malaria; I never heard what happened to daddy again”. Eva’s mother, Bernice, survived and was nursed back to health.
In November of 1936, Eva and her sibling were placed in the North Idaho Children’s home in Lewiston, Idaho. In May of 1939, she was taken to live with the William Fortin family near Fenn, Idaho. Later the next summer, she returned to NICH. In 1949, Eva and her brother, Joe, were adopted into the Jack and Inis Giles family in Stites, Idaho. Eva continued school and ended up graduating from Stites High School in May, 1949.
Jack and Inis helped Eva pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. In May, 1952, Eva graduated from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Lewiston. She specialized in orthopedics and eventually started to work at St. Joe’s Hospital.
On February 14, 1953, Eva married Algy “Al” Maynard. Together they bought a place on Cottonwood Creek, near Lenore, Idaho. They were blessed with two children: Steve and Nora.
In 1958, Eva started to work at Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston, Wash. Following a short time at Tri-State, the family packed up once again and leased some land near the Selway River. She and Al spent 28 years on the Selway River. Following 28 years on the Selway, Eva and Al followed their children and moved to Rathdrum, Idaho, to be closer to them.
In 2004, Eva lost the love of her life, moved to Grangeville, and began to reside at the Meadowlark Homes in Grangeville. She was later transferred to Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Eva had a lifelong friend, Mardell Kubitza, where they spent many times of laughter and joy. Mardell was like a sister to Eva.
During Eva’s time on the Selway, she found her passion for gardening, baking and leading a Bible study group in her home.
She was preceded in death by both her biological and adoptive parents.
She is survived by her children: Steve and Nora.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Redeemer Baptist Church in Grangeville. Eva will be laid to rest at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville, at a later date.
