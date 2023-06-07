Evelyn R. Sanderson, 60, passed away due to kidney failure on May 10, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born to James P. and Pauline E. Sanderson on Oct. 25, 1962, in Boise, Idaho.
Evelyn graduated from Grangeville High School in 1980. She served in the U.S. Navy from 1991 to 1998 as an E4 draftsman, for Ray Holes Saddle Company from 1995 to 2015 and as a gas station clerk from 2017 to 2022. She was a member of the Grangeville VFW.
Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Scottie L. Calhoun of Nezperce, Idaho, and grandson, Cooper R. Baker of Nezperce. She is preceded in death by her father, James P. Sanderson.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, 2-4 p.m. at the Grangeville VFW. Sign the online guest book at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.
