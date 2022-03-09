Fern Loraine (Dufseth) Braseth

Fern Loraine (Dufseth) Braseth.

 Contributed photo

Fern Loraine (Dufseth) Braseth, 90, was born May 14, 1931, to Andrew A. and Ragna Elise (Hjelle) Dufseth at their home outside Tenstrike, Minn., and died on March 3, 2022, at a care facility in Caldwell, Idaho, with family by her side. She married Bruce Robinson Braseth Sr. and together they raised seven children. Bruce died April 23, 1998.

The family lived in numerous states including Minnesota, Iowa, and Utah before settling in Parma, Idaho, and ultimately in Cottonwood, Idaho. Fern worked numerous jobs over her lifetime including a school bus driver, cook at the school in Greenleaf, Idaho, food services at the Idaho State School and Hospital in Nampa, Idaho and the North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cottonwood.

Fern was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Daniel Braseth; and five siblings: Agnes S. (Vernon) Dietel, Rolf A. (Mae) Dufseth, Andrew D. (Donna) Dufseth, Clara R. (Creed) Workman, and Gordon S. (Mildred) Dufseth.

Fern is survived by her children: Jennifer (Mike) Jones, Sonja (Pat) Dainard, Bill (Sandra) Braseth, Bruce (Pamela) Braseth, Christeena (Robert) Gallo, and Timothy (Lori) Braseth; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Expressions at Autumn Wind and Signature Hospice.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Cottonwood Cemetery, Cottonwood. Services are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries