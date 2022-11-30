Flora Jane (Heter) Groom, 88, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 26, 1934, to Ernest & Bertha (Baldwin) Heter in Orofino, Idaho. She attended school in Stites, Idaho until her family moved to Grangeville, where she attended Grangeville High School, graduating in 1952.
Flora Jane married her high school sweetheart, John Groom, in 1953. Their marriage was blessed with five children: Brit (Sara), Theasa (Vern Snyder), Penny (Willard Stuivenga), Rob (Teresa) and Susie (Dion Heckman). They later divorced.
In 1974, Flora Jane began working for Idaho County Clerk Bob Waite. She then transferred to the Idaho County Treasurer's office working for Elmarine Rae. She retired from Idaho County in 2000.
Her favorite pastime was spending time with her five perfect children (her words, not ours), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom was a constant source of support with her deeply held belief we could do anything we set our minds to. We will miss her sage advice, her fun sense of humor and most of all her unwavering love; however, we will not promise to continue to go 35 mph now that we have our very own angel to protect us.
She is survived by her five children, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Sara Limpscomb; and son-in-law, Vern Snyder.
Services were held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The Rosary began at 10 a.m., a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. and interment followed at the Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit a condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sts. Peter & Paul School.
