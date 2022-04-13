Irene went to be in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus; she was surrounded by her devoted husband, Henry, and family.
The family is saddened to announce the passing of Irene Weant Ziegler on April 4, 2022, in Hemet, Calif.
Irene was born to Herbert and Edna McCaw on July 1, 1927, in Durango, Colo. She moved to San Diego, Calif. in 1938, with her family, and attended grade and high school there. Irene was the youngest child with six older brothers.
Irene met James Weant, a Navy serviceman from Texas at a USO dance. Their romance started and they were married September 1944. They raised four daughters: Carol (Bill) Fogleman, Annelle (John) Urbahn, Gail (David) Brunner, Leslye (Frank) Ramsey. Adding to their delight were their 12 grandchildren: Jim, Steve, Gail, Tommiann, Kurt, Jonna, Carolyn, Laura, Daniel, Jessica, Jennifer and James. They also had 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed each child and treasured them as gifts from God.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Weant, in 1999; her parents; six brothers; granddaughter, Gail Fogleman; and Frank Ramsey.
Irene had a strong faith in the Lord Jesus; she had the gift of encouragement.
Irene was a homemaker, and she also had jobs in two newspapers using her writing skills. She continued to write short stories and poems, and at the age of 83 she had a book published, a great achievement for Irene and a treasured keepsake for her family.
To Irene’s delight, she experienced love again when she married Henry Ziegler in June 2006 in Grangeville, Idaho. Henry loved his "bride" and their joyful marriage extended both of their lives to the fullest. Henry, Irene and their little dog, Ricky, enjoyed living in Grangeville and Hemet. The four Weant girls are thankful for Henry loving their mother “so much."
Viewing is Thursday, April 14, 6-7:30 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Join us in a celebration of life, Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m., at Abundant Life Church, Grangeville. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com. The family thanks Hospice for the excellent care.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.