Frances E. Nuttman, 100, of Keuterville, Idaho, died on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Syringa Hospital, Grangeville, Idaho. She was the wife of Clarence B. Nuttman who passed away in 2019. They were married June 15, 1942, married 77 years before he passed. Frances was devoted. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael & Anna Geis; most of her siblings and her children, Ron (Mary) and Shirley (Elroy) Lauer, and grandson, Roy.
She is survived by her seven grandchildren: Kenny Lauer, Joe (Shelly) Lauer, Mike (Samantha) Nuttman, Heidi (Mike) Poole, Rhonda (Matt) Giovanelli, Britany (Andy) Vakoch, Nicholas (Grace) Ackerman; her sister, Rita Walker; her twelve great-grandchildren and great-great grandson.
Frances was born Jan. 22, 1922, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She attended St. Joseph’s Parochial School during her childhood years. Her family only spoke German. After the 8th grade, she started nannying to help make money. She was a 4-H leader for 28 years, sharing her sewing skills. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking, and canning. She made the best strawberry jam and loved baking apple pies. She was a lifelong member of St Mary’s Parish. Her friend Shirley Gehring said in 2011 “She was always one of the most wonderful cooks for our parish dinners.” She even donated a crocheted tablecloth to the Holy Cross auction. The project had taken her more than two years to complete.
A rosary was recited on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood at 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial took place at the Keuterville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
A special thank you to Meadowlark and Syringa Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Syringa Hospice.
