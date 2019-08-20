Frank John Geis, 78, Post Falls

Frank died at his home in Post Falls, Idaho, surrounded by the love of his wife and daughter, on Aug. 6, 2019.
Frank was born in the Denver/Fenn, Idaho, area on June 16, 1941, to Xavier (Sabie) John Geis, and Dorothy Marie (Schmidt) Geis. He has one younger brother, John. Frank graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960.
Frank’s life was filled with a deep love of cars. As a junior high student, he entered the “Body by Fisher Craftsman Competition,” and won numerous awards. At the age of 14 he owned and worked on his first car, a 1930 Model A Ford, before he even had his driver’s license. In high school, he was known for working on his fellow students’ cars in his parents’ home garage.
He enlisted in the Army immediately after high school, and served in Bern, Germany, as a radio tech, a position that suited his bent for engineering very well. He was given an honorable discharge in 1965.
In 1966, he owned and operated Frank’s Custom Auto, in Clarkston, Wash. He also enjoyed the local automotive racing circuit, and acted as pit crew chief, with Joe Feider as driver, from 1966-1969.
He married Irma Joanne (McCulley) Geis on Dec. 7, 1968. Their only child, Lori Ann, was born in October, 1970.
In 1974 he moved his family from Clarkston, Wash.,, to Spokane, Wash. He worked as an automotive paint representative for over 20 years, and occasionally put on automotive painting classes at Spokane Community College. Yet, through all those years, he never lost his love for the build. His shop was always busy with a project car. In 1990, he reopened his street rod fabrication business, now called “Dressed for Cruisin’.” He was a well-known, and loved, craftsman, and artist, in his field.
Frank was raised Catholic, but always sensed something was missing. In 1983, at a concert at Valley Fourth Memorial Church in the Spokane Valley, he realized that was a personal, loving relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He came to Jesus empty-handed, and the Lord filled them with Himself. Frank never looked back. He was giving the Lord his love and honor in this life until the moment he met Him face to face.
Frank thoroughly enjoyed watching NASCAR races, being with Lori and her family, and reading every book of John McArthur’s that he could get his hands on.
Frank’s favorite song was “I Can Only Imagine”, by MercyMe, and his life verse was Titus 2:11-14.
Frank is survived by his wife of 50 years, Irma (McCulley) Geis; daughter, Lori (Geis) Wicks and her husband, Matthew Wicks, of Colville, Wash.; granddaughter, Kari (Wicks) Knight and her husband, Ryan Knight, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and grandson, Collin Wicks of Colville, Wash.; brother, John Geis of Grangeville; and also, by his not-legally-adopted son, AJ Parker and his wife, Tammy Parker, of Colbert, Wash.
In lieu of flowers, please take your family out to dinner. Hug them, and tell them how much you love them. You can check out more particulars on Frank’s life by going to the “Celebrating the Life of Frank Geis” group page on Facebook.
A family graveside service will take place in Grangeville, Idaho, on Aug. 23, 2019. There will be a Rod Run/BBQ in honor of Frank’s life on Sept. 7, 2019, in Post Falls, Idaho. Check the Facebook page for details.
