Franklin R. Goff, Jr. was born in McCall, Idaho on Feb. 21, 1970, to Frank and Rose Goff, the youngest of the three Goff brothers. He spent his early years in the White Bird/Riggins, Idaho area. In 1976, the family moved to Soda Springs, Idaho where he graduated in 1988.
Franklin, being the youngest, was a self-proclaimed mother’s favorite. With his famous family laugh and smiling face, you were instantly drawn to him and was the reason why he was so loved. In high school he lettered in football and wrestling. With his love for design, he made the decision to go to drafting school. He turned that into a successful career in isometric illustration and design. He was a well-known and respected piping designer in the energy resources industry, working in oil and gas, nuclear, and steam. His career allowed him to visit many places around the world, including India, Canada, Trinidad and Alaska, among many others across the southern U.S.
During his college years, he met and married Sonja Hamp and had three beautiful children. Later in life, he met his wife, Stacy Plaza, and her three children in Idaho. With his family, they experienced many adventures traveling around the country together, including eating southern roadside BBQ, visiting national parks, and seeing the beauty of the American landscape. His legacy that he leaves behind is the joy and pride that he had in his children and his family.
On March 19, 2020, he died peacefully in his sleep at his home in White Bird, Idaho. Franklin is survived by his children, Alexa (Patrick), Zachary (Kyle), and Tyler; his wife, Stacy and stepchildren, Andrew, Victoria, Katie, and dogs Bella and Lily; brother, Dan (Shelly) and nephews, Tanner and Aaron; and family members, Sonja, Tonja, and Sky and their children. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rose, father, Franklin, sister, Patricia, and brother, David and will be laid to rest together with his family in Riggins, Idaho.
Services to celebrate the life of Franklin will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made at www.FrankGoff.com.
