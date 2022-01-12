Fred Beckman

Fred Beckman, 76, passed away suddenly at his home in Spokane Valley on Jan. 4, 2022.

Born on Aug. 30, 1945 to Sylvester and Theresa Beckman, he was the ninth of 10 children.

As a true bachelor, Fred enjoyed life and had more friends than you could count. Fred attended school in Greencreek, Idaho, and St. Gertrude’s Academy. He continued his education at Spokane Community College where he graduated with two degrees.

Fred worked at Northwest Farm Credit in Spokane, Wash., and retired after more than 30 years of employment. After retirement, Fred spent most of his time seeing family and visiting friends, volunteering at church, the Idaho County Fair, and many other events when help was needed. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Society of Greencreek, honorary member of Grangeville Fire Department, and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spokane Valley.

Fred is survived by brothers, Louis of Spokane; Tom (Marcie) of Boise; Bob (Betty) of Grangeville; sisters, Joan, Grangeville; Mary Ann Rector, of Sacramento, Calif.; Kathy (Jim) Bone, of Omak, Wash. He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Cletus, of Baltimore, Md.; Jim, of Greencreek; and sister, Margaret Fettig, of Kent, Wash.

Catholic funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Spokane, Wash. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

Fred’s favorite saying to all. “Oh well, we’ll see what happens.”

