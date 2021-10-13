Fred (Butch, Nick) Nichols, 80, passed away on Sept. 26, in Woodland, Calif. His home is White Bird, Idaho. Butch was born in Rural Yolo County, Capay Valley, to Vernon A. and Elsie K. Nichols. He leaves his wife, Lou, three sons: Fred, Bradly, and Rance; one daughter, Pam; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brothers, Robert (Linda) and Frank (Marian); and sister, Elaine Lambert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Elsie Nichols; brothers, Rance Nichols and David Nichols; sister, Catherine Kennedy; and daughter, Theresa Quit.
Nick attended Esparto High School in California and served in the Army following school. He was a building contractor and an avid hunter. Many will know him by his band, Butch Nichols and the Swinging Strings.
He enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, listening and playing music, and shooting pool. Butch was well-known throughout California and Idaho.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. There will be food and refreshments (BYOB, potluck side dishes), sharing of memories and music.
Lou would like to thank her family and friends for their help during this difficult time.
