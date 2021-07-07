June 29, 2021, started out like any other day for Fred. He read his morning paper, ate his breakfast, and laced up his boots for work. When he made it to the shop to start his day, God decided Fred had worked long enough and that he had a better plan for him in heaven.
Fred J. Arnzen was born March 2, 1940, in Cottonwood, Idaho. He was the oldest of five children born to Tony and Stella Arnzen. Fred was the valedictorian of Ferdinand High School in 1958, and joined the Army soon after graduation, serving at Fort Sill, Okla., for two years. He then attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, Wash.
After college, Fred returned to the family farm to help his father, Tony. In his younger days on the farm, Fred and Tony built various buildings and pieces of machinery that are still used to this day. Fred’s craftsmanship, whether it be with metal or wood, was remarkable. During the winter months, Fred stayed busy by helping the Ferdinand Highway District plow snow, building houses with Alan Slichter, and serving on the parish council for Assumption Parish, where he was a faithful member all his life.
All of Fred’s life was devoted to doing what he loved, farming. Even in his later years, Fred could be seen daily on the farm helping his brother, Randy, and nephew, Lucas, doing various activities, such as driving truck, stacking hay barns, spraying pastures; the list is endless. The knowledge Fred had and would bring to projects will be greatly missed.
One aspect that most should admire about Fred would be the happiness he found from the simplest things in life. The beauty of the Camas Prairie, an honest day’s work, and time spent with friends and family would all bring Fred pure happiness. Besides enjoying the natural beauties of the Camas Prairie, Fred could always be found sitting at the kitchen table doing some sort of puzzle. Whether it be a sudoku, solitaire, crossword, or word search, he was determined to finish each puzzle while listening to his favorite team, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, play in the background.
Fred is survived by his brothers, Randy (Peggy) Arnzen, of Ferdinand, Idaho and Jim (Bertie) Arnzen, of Harrison, Idaho; and his five nephews and three nieces; Fred is preceded in death by his sisters, Joan Nuxoll, of Greencreek, Idaho; Eloise (Rich) Riener, of Ferdinand; and his parents Tony and Stella Arnzen, of Ferdinand.
A Rosary was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Assumption Parish in Ferdinand with a funeral following at 10:30 a.m. Shortly after the burial at the Ferdinand Cemetery, a luncheon was provided by the Christian Mothers at the Ferdinand Hall. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
