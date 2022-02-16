Fred Joseph Walser, 90, of Ferdinand, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home. Fred was born May 14, 1931, in Ferdinand, to F.J (Joe) and Theresa Lauer Walser. He was the first of eight children. He attended school at Icicle Flats at the bottom of the hill.
Summer vacations with would stay at Aunt Josepha and Mike Geis to assist with chores and to also fix the children’s toys. The schoolteacher said, if she could interest him in books as much as fixing things, he’d have it made.
Fred and his brother, Carl, started work by driving the hay bundle wagon. Fred went to work at the Convent for several years. Following his time at the Convent, Idaho, he went to work for Ben Kotchsevar for a couple of years, before returning home to take over the family farm. Fred worked at John Deere in Grangeville, Idaho. He also worked at Channel Lumbers, in Craigmont, for several years and for the Burkland Mill, in Cottonwood, Idaho. Fred was known for his farming, but he was also known to help his neighbors fix and repair their equipment. He was also hired as one of Lee and Barb Rehder’s very first hired hands.
Fred was a lifelong member of Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand.
He was preceded in death by brother, Carl; infant brother, Clarence; sisters, Martha Pierstorff and Helen Lubbers.
Fred is survived by his sisters, Marie Walser, Alice Wallace, Aggie Walser, and numerous nieces and nephews
A rosary will be recited on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Ferdinand, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Ferdinand Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
