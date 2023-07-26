Frederick Jack Hart Jr. was born July 7, 1949, in Grangeville, Idaho, the son of Lorena Kipp Hart and Frederick Jack Hart, Sr.
He attended Kooskia, Idaho grade school then later, school in The Dalles, Ore., boarding schools in Chilocco and Chocho, Okla. He attended technical school at LCSC for appliance repair, and wastewater management in Phoenix, Ariz.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and was stationed at Ft. Lewis and Ft. Riley. He left the Army in 1971 as Private First Class.
He married Julie Wheeler, but later separated.
Survived by two daughters, Danica Hart and Elissa Hart; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
