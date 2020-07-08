Gage Chandler Michael Frizzell was born in Lewiston, Idaho, to mother Ellen Anderson, father, Aaron Frizzell, his big sister, Ariel Anderson (King), and older brother, Dustin Anderson, on August 28, 1998, where he resided until the tender age of five. In 2004, he moved with his mother and sister to the Clearwater Valley where they made Kooskia and Stites their home.
Gage spent his childhood years as one of “The Stites Hooligans” floating, swimming, killing snakes, hound hunting, fishing and camping on the banks of the Middle and South Fork Rivers, living and growing like any boy should. Gage lived his life with a passion for adventure and danger. He was born without fear and sought out the risks that would give him the greatest adrenaline rush and thrill. Though he only lived to the young age of 21, Gage lived a much fuller life than most; this helped shape Gage into the man he was. His passion for life is what branded the ones who loved him most.
Gage was a natural born athlete. While he loved all sports, he excelled in baseball, football and wrestling. He was always up for a challenge and made everything look easy. Watching Gage grow and fine tune his skills brought immense joy to his most dedicated fans. He kept his opponents confused, his teammates on their toes and the fans on the edge of their seats screaming and cheering his name. His biggest fan was and always will be his mother. Her voice could be heard above the loudest crowd, shouting for victory. Gage was a switch hitter in baseball and played all positions with ease. In wrestling, Gage wrestled two weight classes above himself going undefeated, and in football-let’s just say, if Gage hit you, it was not easily forgotten. He was most definitely a force to be reckoned with.
As an adult, Gage became skilled in many professions, such as helicopter logging, construction and roofing. He was a quick study and a hard worker. His comedic personality brought laughter to his coworkers and employers alike. Gage had many passions in his life, including music, family, animals, children and the outdoors. He enjoyed spending his free time discovering new to him artists in a wide variety of genres. Music to Gage was a way for him to express himself to others and he was always more than happy to share a playlist with you.
Gage’s biggest aspiration in life was to become both a husband and father. Though he was robbed of that opportunity, he thought of his dog, Jack, as a son, and the two of them were inseparable. Family meant the world to him and his greatest pride and joy was becoming an uncle. He had an unmatchable love for his niece and nephew, Rylee and River King, but his love for children made him “Uncle Gage” to many. Gage was raised alongside his cousins, but they all though of each other as siblings. Gage’s aunts and uncles were secondary parents, and if you were a friend to Gage, then in his heart, you were family.
Gage was so full of love, laughter and life, it could be heard in every laugh and be seen with each smile he shared. Gage was truly as unique as a snowflake and as rare as gold. The world is a little darker now that he is gone, but his light will forever shine in our hearts.
Gage’s celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Kooskia City Park at 11 a.m.
