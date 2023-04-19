Gail Franklin Chapman of White Bird, Idaho, passed Monday, April 10, 2023, at the age of 72.
He was born in Bismark, N.D. on July 20, 1950, to Milo and Joy Chapman. Gail’s family moved to Idaho in 1955. Gail earned his Eagle Scout badge shortly before he graduated from Borah High School in 1968. He continued his education at Oregon State University earning his civil engineering degree in 1972.
With his new degree, he started working for Morrison Knudsen where he worked on and completed many projects, including a railroad bridge in Salt Lake, a wind tunnel in Tennessee, housing expansion at Fort Drum in New York, development of a gold mine in New Guinea and building a portable hospital in Adak, Alaska. He then started his own company, Chapman Construction, where he built and remodeled countless homes and businesses. He also did consultant work for Fluor Daniel, including highway projects in Denver, Colo. and SH130 in Austin, Texas, then went back to building homes again.
Gail enjoyed traveling, especially scuba diving, fishing and hunting. He was awarded numerous times for his involvement with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was a member of the White Bird trap-shooting team. Gail loved to hunt and fish with his brothers whenever he could. Most of all he loved to spend time with his three grandsons, from fishing, shooting bb guns, and working on projects in the shop.
Gail is preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Joy Chapman, and a nephew, Franklin Endicott.
He is survived by partner, Chris Earp; sons, Michael (Lisa) Chapman and Keegan (Sarah) Coughlin; grandsons, Parker, Mason and Charlie Chapman; siblings: Ranney (Herbert) Endicott, Lesley (Diane) Chapman, Wayne (Patricia) Chapman, Darlene Schmidt and Myron (Sandy) Chapman; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Please come and celebrate Gail’s life with us on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at noon at the IOOF Hall in White Bird, 149 River Street, White Bird, ID 83554. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
