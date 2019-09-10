Gail LeeAnn Fogleman, 45, Grangeville

Gail LeeAnn Fogleman, 45, of Grangeville died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, near Grangeville, Idaho. Gail was born in Greenville, Calif, June 23, 1974 to Bill and Carol Fogleman. She has two brothers: Jim Fogleman, wife, Jodi, and their two sons: TJ and Justin Fogleman and Steve Fogleman, wife, Misti, their daughters, Kryslyn and Katelyn and their daughters, Everly and Ember. Her family moved to Grangeville, Idaho, where she was raised, shortly after she was born. She graduated from Grangeville High School in 1992. She married Jason Barela in 1997 and they had two of their own beautiful daughters: Stephanie Jayde and Marissa Kayde. Stephanie has Gail’s first grandson, Jaxon Lee and Marissa has her first granddaughter, Aylah Jay. She loved her grandchildren more than anything and they knew her as Nanna.
Gail had always worked, starting at the video store in high school to the Forest Service, to Grangeville Health & Rehab where her patients and their families loved her. Her compassion, ambitiousness and her skills made her shine. Where Gail felt best was bartending at the Triangle for Chuck. She could be herself and laugh, have fun and still get paid. She recently decided to further her skills and went out on a limb and went to work for her brother, Jim Fogleman or James to the crew, being a carpenter. Her nephews were apprehensive at first, but Gail worked even harder to prove herself and the boys started calling her ANT TEE Gail. She had made the cut! Gail told everyone, “my brother says, ‘See you on Monday’, so I guess I am doing good, I still have a job.”
Gail always owned dogs, Sue and Zuki. She and Zuki had a crazy bond; he would follow her everywhere and if needed, he would track her down. It broke her heart to let those dogs go, then she got Ziggy. Now that dog could tell us some stories. He was a lot like Zuki;, he would find her anywhere. Ziggy would walk across town if he needed to get to her. They were best friends. Everyone knows Ziggy just as much as they did Gail. He went with her everywhere. The point being, is she had the same way with people. When she walked in the room you knew it, her presence was enlightening, her smile beamed, and everyone wanted to be around her. She never met a stranger and if you were, you weren't by the time she left. You would be friends.
Gail was so many things: intelligent, beautiful, loving, strong, hilarious, vibrant, loud, passionate, witty, personable, genuine, true and the most important, real. When she loved, she loved hard without double standards or second thoughts. She loved everyone especially, her family. She was so proud to be a Fogleman. She always had the right words of advice; whether you liked it or not, she spoke them, and it was always the truth. Gail never put a person down to make herself feel better or hold a grudge. She lived every day to the fullest. Whatever was thrown her way, she dealt with it and kept on going.
Gail might have walked a different path in her life than most, but she walked it with her head held high and a smile on her face, rocking it with her Gail Swagger. She made it a beautiful adventure and touched so many with her infectious personality and that's why we all loved her so much.
There's a saying, "The sky looks different when you’ve got someone you love up there". So, when you look at the sky tonight, and you see that one star shining brighter than all the rest, tell her hi, because Gail always shined the brightest.
Gail was preceded in death by Jason Barela, Pa Weant, Big Ma and Pa Fogleman, Aunt Genevia, Uncle Bob, four cousins: Brian Fogleman, Jerry Fogleman, Cassy Fogleman and James Fenten.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie and Marissa; parents, Bill and Carol Fogleman; brothers, Jim (Jodi) Fogleman and Steve (Misti) Fogleman; granddaughters; Jaxon and Aylah; nephews, TJ and Justin Fogleman; nieces, Kryslyn and Katelyn; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life, followed by a covered dish dinner will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the River Clan at Harpster at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.