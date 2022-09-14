Gayle M. Engstli, 74, of Grangeville, Idaho, formerly of West Bridgewater, Mass., died Aug. 26, 2022, at Meadowlark Homes Assisted Living Grangeville, after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late William Engstli.
Gayle was the oldest daughter of the late Lloyd and Barbara Lawson. She was raised in West Bridgewater and graduated from WBHS in 1966 and then received a teaching degree from Bridgewater State University. She moved out west, eventually settling in Grangeville where she had many dear friends. She had a long working career with the U.S. Forest Service in personnel management before moving back east to Cape Cod to care for her elderly parents. While living on Cape Cod, Gayle started a new career as a pharmacy technician and worked many years at CVS Pharmacies. Gayle loved animals and gave generously to Grangeville’s Animal Ark and many other charities.
Gayle is survived by her siblings: Mrs. Luke (Lesley) Boyd of Herndon, Va., Douglas Lawson of Chittenden, Vt., and Mrs. Jim (Cynthia) Krakowski of Green Valley, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be planned at a later date with burial at the Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass.
