George T. Airy, 85, of Grangeville, Idaho, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, after succumbing to injuries received in an auto accident. George was born in Rochester, N.Y., on Oct. 8, 1933, to H. Dean and Emily Airy. He graduated from Edison Tech High School and then joined the United States Air Force. While he was stationed at Reno, Nev., he met the love of his life, Nevada Airy. They were married on Jan. 12, 1964. Nevada had two daughters: Tina and Darri. George adopted them in February, 1966.
George was preceded in death by parents and wife, Nevada.
George is survived by his two daughters, two granddaughters and six great-grandchildren as well as many special friends.
A memorial service was held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Abundant Life Fellowship, Grangeville. Burial of ashes followed at Mt. Idaho Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
