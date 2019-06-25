Georgia Christine Boller Brooks, 78, Kooskia

Georgia was born May 21, 1941, in Kooskia, Idaho to George and Wanda (Davis) Boller. She died peacefully on June 21, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston, Idaho, due to complications from a fall.
She attended school in Kooskia and graduated from Kinman Business College in Spokane, Wash. She worked for the Forest Service on the Nez Perce Ranger District in Grangeville, Idaho, a short time, before transferring to the Lochsa Ranger District in Kooskia until her retirement. She volunteered as an EMT for several years.
All being lifelong residents of Kooskia, and being dubbed with the nickname, Boppy, by her daughters, she loved going fishing with Polly and her family, and going to the Lookout Butte area with Cathrine and her family every hunting season, who all loved listening to her repeated stories that had a way of changing, over time, to her benefit. She loved hopping on her ATV and going on picnic outings with the families, especially when the grandkids could join in, too.
Georgia had a beautiful singing voice and could play several musical instruments. Her favorites were piano and guitar. She loved karaoke and the get-togethers with family and friends. She learned how to raise cattle and chickens, and plant beautiful gardens despite having a brown thumb. She planted different varieties of fruit trees and would be excited when they would produce. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed using her children as guinea pigs for new recipes.
She loved attending the Boller Family reunions so she could catch up on all that was going on with her cousins she was close to while growing up. She would talk nonstop about them and would always hope they could make it each year and how much she enjoyed herself when attending them.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, James (Red) Smith.
Boppy leaves behind her daughters: Polly Smith, and Cathrine (Thomas) Finnell; four grandchildren: Russell Smith, Cameron (Andrea) Smith, Steven (Mandy) Finnell, all of Kooskia, and Benjamin Finnell, Meridian, Idaho; five great-grandchildren: Cyrus, Jasmine, Wesley, James and Serenity, as well as several cousins and their families. As per her request, there will be no services. Any donations can be made to a charity of your choice in her name.
The family would like to thank Syringa and St. Joseph’s hospitals and their respective staff for her comfort care and thoughtfulness for her family through this difficult time, and an appreciation to Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home for assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.